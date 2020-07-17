CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 48,361 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $58.84.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

