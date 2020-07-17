CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,825,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $109.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.54 and its 200 day moving average is $111.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.