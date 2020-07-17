CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,840 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $419,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $41.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,947,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $68.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.71%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

