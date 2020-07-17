CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $128.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.50 and its 200 day moving average is $116.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $136.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $416,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $11,747,218.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,054 shares of company stock worth $19,209,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

