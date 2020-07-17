CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 441,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 386,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after buying an additional 66,260 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,784,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 258,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,864,000 after buying an additional 146,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $498.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 1.08. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $505.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.23.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.70 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 67.81%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

