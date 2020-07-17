CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SYSCO by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 9.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

