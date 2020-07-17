EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Stake Reduced by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 32.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,178 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 55.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

NYSE EOG opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

