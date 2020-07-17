CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,881,000 after buying an additional 1,190,890 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,859 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $759,111,000 after acquiring an additional 96,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $534,605,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $663,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.85, for a total transaction of $11,893,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $337,254.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.93.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $423.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of 123.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $430.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

