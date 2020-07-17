CENTRAL TRUST Co Takes Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,068 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 766.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of PTC by 39.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,005,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 645,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,238,805.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,193. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $92.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 145.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day moving average is $73.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PTC from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

