CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $553,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,399 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 47.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $51.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

