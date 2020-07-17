Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sirius XM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 56,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,004,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.97.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 153.53% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.