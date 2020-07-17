10,384 Shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,384 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,783,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 125.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,756,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $64,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of COG stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.21. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

