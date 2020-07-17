Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 31,035 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,035 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 371.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Alteryx by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alteryx news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $1,423,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total value of $3,693,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,417 shares of company stock valued at $22,799,336. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $162.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3,249.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

