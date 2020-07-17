Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,226 Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of GALAPAGOS NV/S worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1,972.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after buying an additional 99,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter worth about $14,478,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter worth about $13,636,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 68.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after buying an additional 36,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $200.74 on Friday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $274.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.19.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $117.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $226.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.08.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

