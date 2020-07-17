Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,407 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,455 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Halliburton by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 46,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 199,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Halliburton by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 114,787 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens downgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 350,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

