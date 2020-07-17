5,829 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Ventas by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Ventas by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 321,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 150,809 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

