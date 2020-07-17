Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $216,000 in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

