Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,044.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $312.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $324.76.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,126 shares of company stock worth $53,035,109. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.84.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

