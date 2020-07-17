Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,465 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 318.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.