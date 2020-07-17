Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,266 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,386,000 after acquiring an additional 73,085 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 18,651 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,132,000 after buying an additional 97,651 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $1,198,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 25,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,944. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David C. George bought 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,970.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 64,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,288. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -197.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

