Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $262,000 Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $237.63 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $245.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.32.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

