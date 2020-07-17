Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 12,892 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,839 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $10.03 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $155,250.00. Insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,310 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

