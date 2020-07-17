Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 7,877.3% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $259,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in KLA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 34,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in KLA by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 122,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,591,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC stock opened at $196.04 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $207.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.90.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $444,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $6,295,718.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $18,032,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,932 shares of company stock worth $7,525,393. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.22.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

