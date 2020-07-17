Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LW. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

NYSE LW opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $553,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc
CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $553,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc
CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co.
CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co.
Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc
Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc
10,384 Shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.
10,384 Shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 31,035 Shares of Alteryx Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 31,035 Shares of Alteryx Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,226 Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,226 Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report