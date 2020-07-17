Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LW. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

NYSE LW opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

