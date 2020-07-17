Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 505 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $147,747,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Genuine Parts by 23.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,699 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $3,096,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 98.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,382,000 after acquiring an additional 620,612 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 314.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 435,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 330,058 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.84. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. Stephens lowered shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. S&P Equity Research decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

