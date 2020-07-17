Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $275,000 Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,094,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,628,000 after buying an additional 228,400 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,081,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,161,000 after purchasing an additional 148,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE opened at $123.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.91 and its 200-day moving average is $132.36. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

