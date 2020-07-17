Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 93.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,987 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,712,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $187.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $198.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.16.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

