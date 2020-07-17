Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,257.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $201.88 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $202.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.50 and a 200 day moving average of $186.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.