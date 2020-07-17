Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,006,000 after purchasing an additional 713,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,585,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

