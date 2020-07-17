Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $61,000 Position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 691.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after buying an additional 271,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,636,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 36,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,909,000 after buying an additional 89,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $65.91 on Friday. bluebird bio Inc has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $143.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $0.41. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,531.04% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%. The business had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.99) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $28,433.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,120 shares of company stock worth $70,710 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.