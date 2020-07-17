Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Shares of WM opened at $106.79 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.