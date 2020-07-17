Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $373,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $41.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

