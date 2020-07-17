Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 7,987 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 7,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,443,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,013,000 after buying an additional 29,476 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 17,617 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

NYSE:SLB opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

