GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 32.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 227.3% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

