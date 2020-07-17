Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 3,883 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 629.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Apache were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apache by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apache by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apache by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Apache in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,952,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 4.65. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

