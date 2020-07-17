Insider Selling: Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) General Counsel Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) General Counsel David C. Kuo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $12,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 65,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,706.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $40.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 63,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 50,329 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth $3,397,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 165.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 99,039 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

