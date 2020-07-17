Edward John Kelly Sells 20,000 Shares of Inca One Gold Corp (CVE:IO) Stock

Inca One Gold Corp (CVE:IO) Director Edward John Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$15,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,533.36.

Edward John Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 23rd, Edward John Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of Inca One Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,350.00.
  • On Friday, June 19th, Edward John Kelly sold 21,000 shares of Inca One Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total transaction of C$14,490.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 10th, Edward John Kelly sold 40,000 shares of Inca One Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$31,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 3rd, Edward John Kelly sold 22,000 shares of Inca One Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total transaction of C$14,740.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.98, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.77. Inca One Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a market cap of $18.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Inca One Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock.

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with a gold milling facility in Peru. It develops and processes gold-bearing material from legal small-scale miners, and produces loaded carbon for smelting and recovery of gold and silver off-site. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

