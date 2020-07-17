Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 5,683 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 274.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 85.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 333.8% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 149,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 114,667 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Sunday, June 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.30 to $15.90 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

