Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $128,000 Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,831,000 after buying an additional 2,093,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,252,000 after purchasing an additional 56,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,266 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,146,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,478 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN opened at $93.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,351.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.24.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

