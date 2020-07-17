IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.56.

ANET opened at $215.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $289.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $1,079,688.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $422,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,899.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,388 shares of company stock valued at $14,029,926 over the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

