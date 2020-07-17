IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 49.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.6% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.37.

In other news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,038.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $202.25 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $228.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2,528.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.32.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

