IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $886,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 132,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,192 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Horan Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 18,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $4,214,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $236,882.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $406.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.20. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $436.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $413.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.77.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.14.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

