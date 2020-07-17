IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,150 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dell were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 746.0% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell by 28.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,873 shares of company stock worth $20,810,656 over the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dell in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

DELL opened at $52.68 on Friday. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Dell’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

