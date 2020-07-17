VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,607,847 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $436,910,000 after purchasing an additional 92,827 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $486,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,896 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $286,067,000 after purchasing an additional 968,090 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,743,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $211,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,677,955 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $203,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,107,204.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $857,714.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,627,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,290 shares of company stock worth $16,056,153. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.78.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $139.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $183.50. The company has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

