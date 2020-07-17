Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of W. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 521.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.03.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $217.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.33. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 3.37. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $230.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $851,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $165,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,062,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,222,595. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

