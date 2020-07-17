IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,617,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,047,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,781,000 after purchasing an additional 800,317 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 1,376.5% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 570,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after purchasing an additional 531,667 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,335,000 after purchasing an additional 479,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,650,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

EXAS stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.87 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.91.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

