Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,566,000 after acquiring an additional 67,081 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy in the first quarter worth about $2,818,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,097,000 after purchasing an additional 129,627 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Godaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

In other news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 72,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $5,801,354.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $265,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,408,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,567 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

