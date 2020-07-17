IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 31,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI stock opened at $135.26 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.97, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.05.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.