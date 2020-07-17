IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 36,241 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,241 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 193,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 57.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,662,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 975,521 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 288.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 74,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 555,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 84,391 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $47,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

