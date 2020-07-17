IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPD opened at $79.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.77. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

